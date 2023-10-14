JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given Neutral Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. JD.com has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

