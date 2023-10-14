JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

JD stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 526,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 396,275 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,130,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 182,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

