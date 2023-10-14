Jefferies Financial Group Cuts First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $12.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FHN. SpectralCast reiterated a reinstates rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

