Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $118.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.