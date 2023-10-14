Jefferies Financial Group Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $121.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BX. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Shares of BX opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after acquiring an additional 790,231 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

