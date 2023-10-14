Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $98.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFR. UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

