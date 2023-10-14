Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $17.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.24.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

RF opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

