Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target to $32.00

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Upbound Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Upbound Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -719.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently -3,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $694,122.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,027.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

