Jefferies Financial Group Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $284.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.90.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

LPLA stock opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 73.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

