Jefferies Financial Group Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $45.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 903,757 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

