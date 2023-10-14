Jefferies Financial Group Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $43.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.95.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in eBay by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,242 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in eBay by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 124,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

