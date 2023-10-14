Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jeffs’ Brands Price Performance
Shares of JFBR opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Jeffs’ Brands has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.36.
About Jeffs’ Brands
