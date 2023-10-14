JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

