JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $118.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.83.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.53. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $673,048.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,350.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,783.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $673,048.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,350.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,137. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

