JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$159.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$167.00 to C$159.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.39.

CNI stock opened at $107.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $105.01 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

