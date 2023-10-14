JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

