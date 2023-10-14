JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.46) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.00) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($9.91) to GBX 850 ($10.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 930 ($11.38).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Sage Group

The Sage Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Sage Group Company Profile

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($12.42) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 677.40 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,055 ($12.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 983.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 900.40. The company has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,072.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.