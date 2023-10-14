JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,536. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

