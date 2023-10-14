JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 694.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $181,377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

