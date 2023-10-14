Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Up 32.1% in September

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 611,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Kadant news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $38,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $248,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $38,587.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,622.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock worth $1,798,693. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $226.87. The company had a trading volume of 88,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kadant has a 52-week low of $160.14 and a 52-week high of $233.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.10 and a 200 day moving average of $209.72. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

