Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 639.0 days.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KSANF opened at $16.84 on Friday. Kansai Paint has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KSANF shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kansai Paint from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.