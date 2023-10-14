Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $171.01 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,341. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

