KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in KBR by 930.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,630. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

