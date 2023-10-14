Keb Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 408,090 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 863,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,406,000.

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. 1,048,466 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

