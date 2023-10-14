Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,925 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 444,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,819. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

