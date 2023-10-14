Keb Asset Management LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Keb Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 680,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 9.3% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $22,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.