Keb Asset Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keb Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VBR stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.37. The company had a trading volume of 458,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

