Keb Asset Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keb Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.14 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

