Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.68

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.68 and traded as high as $19.03. Kelly Services shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 105,494 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KELYA

Kelly Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $649.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 750.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.