Kendall Capital Management Acquires Shares of 9,405 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $404,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Camping World by 27.6% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Camping World by 18.3% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

