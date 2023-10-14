Kendall Capital Management Buys New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $358.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.08. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $277.08 and a one year high of $377.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

