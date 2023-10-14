Kendall Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,830 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,824,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $177,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $197,239,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.74.

EXPE opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

