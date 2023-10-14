Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

