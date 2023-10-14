Kendall Capital Management Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.46 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

