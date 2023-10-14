Kendall Capital Management Has $382,000 Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Lear were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 19.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

NYSE LEA opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

