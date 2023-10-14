Kendall Capital Management Makes New Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 213.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

