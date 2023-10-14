Kendall Capital Management Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,187 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH opened at $43.86 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624 in the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

