Kendall Capital Management Purchases 1,165 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $84.61 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Bunge’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

