Kendall Capital Management Purchases 192 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 33.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CACI International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.09.

CACI International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CACI stock opened at $338.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.81. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $248.16 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

