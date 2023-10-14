Kendall Capital Management Takes Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 549.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

PATK opened at $72.15 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,598. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

