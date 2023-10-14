Key Financial Inc Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 942,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. 217,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,161. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

