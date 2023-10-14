KNOT Offshore Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. Research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNOP

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.