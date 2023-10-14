Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after buying an additional 4,532,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,380 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $49.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

