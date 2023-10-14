Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 14,413,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,239,822. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

