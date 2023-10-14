Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,055. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average is $133.14.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

