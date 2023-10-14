Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,911 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,408,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,191,691. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

