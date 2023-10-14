Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,570,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,064. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

