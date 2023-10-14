Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $213.53. 3,269,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

