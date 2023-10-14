Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 518.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. 1,918,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.90. The stock has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.53 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

