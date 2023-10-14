Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,886 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.22% of Heritage Global worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Global by 51.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In other Heritage Global news, Director Samuel L. Shimer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,500 shares in the company, valued at $877,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Samuel L. Shimer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hexner acquired 8,253 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $25,749.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 217,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,364.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,544 shares of company stock valued at $110,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 135,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

